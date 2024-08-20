Cairo (Union)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said yesterday that it is time to end the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, to resort to the voice of reason and wisdom, and to raise the language of peace and diplomacy, warning of the danger of the conflict expanding regionally in a way that is difficult to imagine its consequences.

The Egyptian presidency quoted Sisi in a statement as stressing, during his reception of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his accompanying delegation, the necessity of “sparing the blood of the people” being the main driver for ending the war, also indicating the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza being the beginning of broader international recognition of the Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution.

On the bilateral partnership level, the statement said that the meeting included both sides affirming the strength of the partnership between Egypt and the United States, and their keenness to advance joint efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

He said that the two parties reviewed the joint mediation efforts (Egyptian-American-Qatari) to stop the ceasefire in Gaza and exchange prisoners, and they discussed the results of the last negotiating meeting held last week in Doha, and ways to move the situation and achieve progress in the ongoing negotiations in Cairo.