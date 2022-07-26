The package of measures includes: Increasing the number of families benefiting from the “Solidarity and Karama” program by adding one million additional families to the program, bringing the number of citizens benefiting to more than 20 million citizens nationwide.

Exceptional aid will also be disbursed to 9 million families for the next 6 months, at a total cost of about one billion pounds per month to the neediest families and pensioners who receive a monthly pension of less than 2,500 pounds, as well as to workers in the state administrative apparatus who receive a salary less than 2,700 pounds per month. .

Food security will also be enhanced for poor families, mothers and children, by expanding the offering of cartons of subsidized food commodities at half the cost, at a rate of two million cartons per month, to be distributed through the armed forces outlets, with the Ministry of Awqaf, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, distributing sacrificial meat throughout the year. The year, as well as the Ministry of Finance providing the necessary financial resources in this regard, amounting to about 11 billion pounds.

This came during a meeting held by the Egyptian President with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the Ministers of Supply, Internal Trade, Finance, Social Solidarity and the Interior.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Bassam Rady, stated that the meeting dealt with “following up the efforts of social protection measures to confront the repercussions of the current global economic crisis.”

The spokesperson explained that the Minister of Social Solidarity, Nevin Al-Kabbaj, reviewed during the meeting the social programs currently presented by the state, the most important of which are subsidizing bread, food commodities, medium cash support, support for health programs, insurance and pension funds, and housing support, noting that the total expenditure on Those activities from the state’s general budget have increased over the previous years, reaching nearly 500 billion pounds in the current fiscal year’s budget.

Al-Kabbaj also presented the development of the “Solidarity and Karama” program over the past six years, especially with regard to nearly doubling its budget.

The official spokesman added that President Sisi also followed up on the current situation of the stock of basic strategic commodities, especially grains, grains and oils, where the Minister of Supply explained that the stock of these commodities is sufficient for a period of 7 months, stressing that the state has developed its storage capabilities through the establishment of the new silos system. It was clearly reflected in enabling the state to confront emergencies and crises and provide the necessary needs during the Corona crisis and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.