His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, inspected the UAE pavilion participating in the Egypt International Aviation and Space Exhibition 2024, whose activities kicked off today in its first edition in the New Alamein City.

The exhibition will witness the participation of 100 countries and more than 300 companies and destinations from the largest aircraft manufacturers and space industries around the world, and will last for three days.

During his presence at the UAE pavilion, the Egyptian President listened to an explanation given by Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairperson of the Emirates Defense Companies Council, who confirmed that the UAE’s participation in this prominent event comes within the framework of strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two brotherly countries that share the same visions and ambitions to meet future needs through advanced defense industries, noting that the UAE pavilion includes more than 9 companies bearing the “Made in the Emirates” label, and displays more than 50 Emirati products, including drones such as “Shadow 50” and the “Qarmousha” aircraft, which means a female falcon.

The Egyptian President also inspected the pavilions and exhibits of the national and international companies participating in the event, accompanied by a large number of officials. He reviewed, while on a bus, various models of participating civil and military aircraft, which were lined up on the grounds of El Alamein International Airport.

The exhibition aims to support the manufacturing and digitization system in these sectors, as it is an international platform to discuss achievements in the field of space exploration, satellite communications, and civil and military applications of space technology.

The Egyptian President and the guests witnessed an air show at El Alamein International Airport, in the presence of a number of ministers, statesmen, and representatives of participating companies and countries, by the Egyptian air show team “Silver Stars”, followed by a solo air show by the “Rafale” aircraft, and a solo air show by the Emirati “Mirage 2000” aircraft.

The events also included a solo air show by the Saudi Eurofighter Typhoon and the Chinese White Wing, which is participating for the first time in an international air show.

A commemorative photo was taken of the exhibition participants, with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the middle.

The exhibition is held on an area of ​​125 thousand square meters at El Alamein International Airport, and includes an exhibition dome and a smart exhibition hall with an area of ​​10 thousand square meters, in addition to a ground exhibition area that includes about 100 aircraft.