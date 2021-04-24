Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed his interest in strengthening the status of women in Egypt, citing an example with the number of female deputies in the Egyptian parliament.

In an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt, which was published on its website today, Saturday, Sisi said: “In Egypt, women are above everything. There are 162 women in the Egyptian parliament. They make up almost a quarter of the parliament.”

Al-Sisi considered this a major development for Egypt, and said, “We also have eight women ministers in key areas and many women in the position of governor.”

Al-Sisi praised the sacrifices made by Egyptian women in order to start the economic reforms. He said, “I asked for their help and they helped me. With every big problem, I ask women and get the best answers.”