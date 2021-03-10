Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his appreciation and respect for the Gulf states for standing by Egypt, stressing that Gulf security is closely linked to Egyptian national security.

In his speech during the celebration held by the Egyptian Armed Forces, on the occasion of Martyr’s Day, President El-Sisi said, “We extend our gratitude, appreciation and respect to the brothers in the Gulf, for standing by Egypt in one of the most difficult circumstances it has experienced in the modern era.”

President El-Sisi reiterated his country’s assertion that Gulf security is closely linked to Egyptian national security, and said that this is an approach and strategy and not phrases we repeat.

He said that Egypt’s relations with the Arab brothers are deep, deep-rooted and extended throughout history, stressing that Egypt always seeks to develop these relations and make them stable.

“This is the Egyptian approach in its relations with its Arab brothers, whether we agree or differ,” he added.