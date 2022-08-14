Today, Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the relevant state institutions to take all necessary measures, and immediately, to deal with the incident of a church fire in Giza Governorate.
Al-Sisi said, in a statement via his Facebook account today, that he is closely following the developments of the tragic accident in a church in Giza Governorate, noting that he directed all state agencies and institutions concerned to take all necessary measures, and immediately to deal with this incident and its effects and to provide all aspects of health care. for the injured.
