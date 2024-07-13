Cairo (WAM)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has stressed his country’s rejection of using the Rafah land crossing, which connects the Gaza Strip to Egyptian territory, as a tool to tighten the siege on the Palestinian people, according to presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy. The spokesman said in a statement published on the presidency’s Facebook page that el-Sisi stressed in a speech he gave after his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Egypt rejects using the Rafah crossing as a tool to tighten the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

He said that the Egyptian position on the war on Gaza confirms the inevitability of achieving an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible.

He reiterated Egypt’s categorical rejection of displacement in all its forms and attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause, stressing the need to stop targeting civilians and settler violence.

The talks included exchanging views on various issues raised internationally and regionally, most notably the Ukrainian crisis, as the Egyptian and Serbian sides stressed the need to achieve peace as soon as possible. The talks also addressed developments in the situations in Sudan and Libya.

On another level, Sisi and Vucic agreed on the importance of committing to strengthening long-term relations in all fields.