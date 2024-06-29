Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed today, Saturday, the necessity of uniting international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and implement relief aid to the Strip urgently in order to avoid the humanitarian catastrophe that the Palestinian people are experiencing in Gaza.

Al-Sisi renewed Egypt’s warning against the possibilities of expanding the conflict, which are currently increasing in an extremely dangerous manner.

This came during the Egyptian President’s reception of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the sidelines of the Egyptian-European Investment Conference held in Cairo.

The Middle East News Agency reported that the meeting discussed ways to confront the growing regional challenges, especially with regard to developments in the Gaza Strip and their impact on the security and stability of the region.

Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, explained that the Egyptian President called on the international community to take serious and quick steps to avoid the region sliding into a new and unprecedented cycle of conflict.

The two sides agreed that reaching a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions will remain the best way to ensure sustainable stability in the region.

The President of the European Commission stressed that holding this conference reflects the interests shared by the two sides, and the European Union’s keenness to support the path of development and economic reform witnessed by Egypt.