Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his US counterpart Joe Biden reviewed, on Friday, the results of the round of negotiations held in the Qatari capital, Doha, over the past two days, with the aim of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

An official statement issued by the Egyptian presidency said that the two presidents agreed, during a phone call, to continue and intensify joint efforts in the coming days to reach an agreement that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, exchange hostages and detainees, and end the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The mediating countries (Qatar, Egypt and the United States) announced that two-day talks on reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza war concluded today, Friday, in Doha.

The three countries said the “remaining gaps” would be filled in the coming days.

She said that a proposal had been submitted that was consistent with the principles of the ceasefire plan previously proposed by the US President.

The phone call also addressed the situation in the region and efforts to restore regional stability, as President Sisi stressed the continuation of Egyptian contacts with various parties in the region, “to urge self-restraint and non-escalation, in light of the seriousness of the situation in the Middle East.”

Al-Sisi stressed the “necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states and preventing the region from slipping into a vicious cycle of confrontations and violence, which the US President appreciated,” “praising the extent of continuous and joint communication and coordination, which reflects the strength and depth of the strategic relations between Egypt and the United States,” according to the statement.