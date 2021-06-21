Mitsotakis stressed, during a press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in Cairo, the importance of dismantling the militias in Libya.

For his part, Sisi said that there is a consensus with Greece to support the holding of the Libyan elections on their expected date before the end of this year.

Regarding the Renaissance Dam file, Sisi said, “We stressed the importance of reaching a binding legal agreement and the involvement of the international community in a serious role in this file.”

El-Sisi added that he stressed the need to respect the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs and territorial waters of countries.

On the other hand, Sisi expressed his solidarity with Greece towards any attempts to violate its sovereignty, while Prime Minister Mitsotakis said that what is required is for the Mediterranean to be a link between peoples and not to divide them.