Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, stated that the call between Macron and Sisi addressed the ongoing efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the exchange of detainees, and the implementation of humanitarian aid.

The two presidents stressed the need for the cooperation of the concerned parties to ensure progress that leads to stopping bloodshed and alleviating the current human suffering in the Gaza Strip, in addition to advancing the path of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as it is the only path capable of achieving real security and sustainable stability in the region. According to a statement by the Presidency of the Egyptian Republic.

Al-Sisi affirmed, according to the statement, “Egypt’s categorical position of rejecting the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt in any way or form, which is a position that enjoys full international consensus.”

For his part, the French President affirmed his country's full support for Egypt's position, and the two presidents stressed the danger of any military escalation in Rafah due to its catastrophic humanitarian repercussions on about one and a half million Palestinians in Rafah.

The two presidents warned of the danger of expanding the conflict at the regional level and hence the necessity of rapidly advancing ceasefire and regional calm efforts.