Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday evening.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, explained that “the call dealt with consultations regarding efforts to contain the escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, in light of the successive developments at this level that portend dire consequences for the security and stability of the region.”

The spokesman added, “The two presidents agreed on the importance of urging all parties to immediately stop confrontations and violence, and to avoid exposing civilians to further risks and loss of life, taking into account the need to protect civilians and secure humanitarian conditions suitable for their livelihood and lives.”

The two presidents also stressed, in the same context, that ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict once and for all comes through providing hope and a political horizon, and implementing the two-state solution based on the approved terms of reference and the relevant decisions of international legitimacy.