The Egyptian presidency’s page on “Facebook” said that Al-Sisi made a phone call with Erdogan, and “congratulated him on his victory in the elections and his re-election as president of Turkey for a new term.”

She added, “The Turkish president expressed his appreciation for this kind gesture from the president.”

A spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the two presidents “affirmed the depth of the historical ties that bind the two countries and the Egyptian and Turkish peoples,” and agreed to “strengthen the bonds of relations and cooperation between the two sides.”

And he continued, “In that context, the two presidents decided to immediately start upgrading diplomatic relations between the two countries and exchanging ambassadors.”