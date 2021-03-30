Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed that all the questions surrounding the delinquent ship crisis will be subject to in-depth investigation by technicians to reach the causes of this accident, indicating that there are great pressures on global trade due to the delinquent ship crisis.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also pledged to purchase all the equipment needed by the Suez Canal to face the emergency crises, after the floatation of a huge aground ship that closed the waterway for six days.

“It is extremely important to provide any equipment and supplies that are constantly in place to contribute to the authority’s capacity and meet its demands in light of the movement of ships development,” Al-Sisi said in a press conference held at a center affiliated to the Suez Canal Authority in Ismailia Governorate.

During the conference, he saluted the employees of the Suez Canal Authority for their efforts within 6 days to continue and manage the crisis of the delinquent Panamanian giant container ship efficiently, stressing that we have management and work teams with more than 150 years of experience, stressing his appreciation and thanks to all the Arab brothers who offered help in restoring the course Navigator to work again.

Al-Sisi emphasized that the most difficult scenario was to reduce the load and the cost was not important in order to solve the crisis, adding, “I was very happy when I received the news of the float.”