Asmaa Al-Hussaini (Cairo, Khartoum)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed, during his talks with the Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in Cairo yesterday, the continuation and development of Egyptian support for Sudan in all fields.

A single session of talks was held, followed by an expanded session that included the delegations of the two countries, and the two sides reviewed the overall bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic relations and increasing trade exchange, in a way that lives up to the existing momentum in the political relations and historical ties that unite the two brotherly peoples of the Nile Valley, as well as For maximizing efforts to achieve agricultural integration and the rail and electrical linkage between the two countries, as well as deepening joint cooperation on the security and military levels, in a way that contributes to achieving the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

In a joint statement, the two sides said that the Egyptian side affirmed, in this context, Egypt’s full awareness of the delicate circumstance that Sudan is currently going through, and the need for joint action so that the current developments on the international scene do not affect efforts to support Sudan to achieve political, security and economic stability in the country, with Egypt continues to send aid packages and logistical and humanitarian support to Sudan, in addition to providing technical support to Sudanese cadres, and activating all bilateral cooperation programs, based on Egypt’s unlimited support for Sudan in all fields and at various levels, as well as the close link to Egyptian and Sudanese national security.

The statement added that the Sudanese side expressed its pride in the firm popular and governmental rapprochement between Egypt and Sudan, praising in this regard the mutual efforts to promote joint cooperation between the two countries, and the sincere and relentless Egyptian support through various forums to preserve the safety and stability of Sudan.

In this regard, he stressed the existence of broad prospects for developing joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries, and Sudan’s keenness to provide a supportive climate in various strategic development fields, as well as its reliance on benefiting from the transfer of the Egyptian experience in economic reform, training of Sudanese cadres, and assistance in facing challenges in this regard. This reflects the depth of the relations between the two countries.

With regard to the latest developments in the regional situation of common interest, the two sides discussed the developments of the Renaissance Dam file, as they agreed on the continuation of intensive consultation and mutual coordination in this context during the coming period, emphasizing the paramount importance of the water issue for the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples as a national security issue. Hence, the two countries adhered to reaching a fair, equitable and binding legal agreement for the process of filling and operating the dam, in a manner that achieves the common interests of all parties.

On the Libyan issue, the two sides stressed the need to preserve Libya’s stability, unity and territorial integrity, and affirmed support for efforts aimed at reaching a “Libyan Libyan” political solution, and for all Libyan parties to agree with each other to move towards the future, in the interest of Libya and its people, from Without any dictates or external interference, as well as the importance of supporting the role of Libyan state institutions and assuming their responsibilities.

The two sides stressed the need for foreign forces, mercenaries and foreign fighters to leave within a specific time frame in implementation of the relevant UN, international and regional resolutions, in addition to the need for the “5 + 5” joint military committee to continue its work, and the commitment of all parties to stop military actions, in order to preserve the security and stability of Libya and the capabilities of Libya its people.

Brigadier-General Taher Abu Haga, media advisor to the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, stressed that Al-Burhan’s visit to Cairo comes at a historical turning point at the regional and international levels, and that the Sudanese-Egyptian relations are solid, strong and continuing in their growth and development.

This comes at a time when the members of the Friends of Sudan Group said that they are deeply concerned about the enormous economic pressures that the Sudanese people are currently facing.