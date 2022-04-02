Xisco Díaz Pozo and Laura Nicolás are the new kings of La Ruta de las Fortalezas. The runner from Union crossed the finish line this Saturday, after traveling the 50 kilometers of the track in 3 hours, 42 minutes and 37 seconds. For his part, Nicolás, 23 years old and a native of Molina de Segura, achieved a mark of 4 hours, 27 minutes and 14 seconds.

It was La Ruta del reunion after two editions stopped due to the coronavirus. The esplanade of the General Albacete y Fuster Marine Infantry School, where the finish line was set up, had movement from the first hour with the arrival of the Promo test, whose winners were Carlos Gallego and Julia Usataya, in addition to the youth race , in which Pedro Manuel Paredes and Mar Paredes prevailed. A device of almost a thousand troops, between military and civilian personnel, ensured that nothing happened throughout the event. And until noon no serious incident had been reported.

(There will be expansion)