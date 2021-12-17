The evolution of a wine after it has been bottled depends on many factors, from the temperature to the storage position. In 1.5 liter magnum bottles, micro-oxygenation is favored — and, over time, aromas and flavors can be quite different compared to the same drink in a 750 ml bottle.

A good example is the 2012 vintage of Siro Pacenti Brunello di Montalcino Riserva PS DOCG, which the importer World Wine sells in Brazil for R$ 5,300. Although its producer, Giancarlo Pacenti, is one of the leaders of the current generation of innovative “brunellistas” who seek inspiration beyond Italian borders, this is a classic Brunello. It benefits from vineyards planted in two areas of Montalcino: one northeast of the city, where the grapes ripen more slowly; another, to the southwest, is warmer, which results in fruits with greater potency and minerality. The label got 96 points from Robert Parker and 95 from Wine Spectator.

(Note published in issue 1253 of Dinheiro Magazine)

