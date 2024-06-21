On the second day of the 51st National Congress of the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology (Sirm), underway at the Mico in Milan until Sunday 23rd, entitled “The Next Generation”, the central theme to the attention of 8 thousand specialists in the sector from from all over Italy it was artificial intelligence, the main ally of medical radiology in the field of new technologies. To change the face of the sector, in fact, 10 innovations have allowed rapid evolution in just a few years, changing diagnostic and therapeutic procedures that are increasingly faster, earlier, more accurate and more personalized.