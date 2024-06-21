It is an honor reserved for personalities who stand out for their talent, integrity and their extraordinary commitment to the development of the radiological discipline: this year the 51st National Congress of the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, underway in Milan since 20 to 23 June at the MiCo headquarters, awarded the prestigious Sirm Gold Medal to Diana Bracco, President and CEO of the Bracco Group, Orazio Schillaci and Giovanni Malagò.

In the motivation reserved for Diana Bracco – reports a note – Sirm praises “the extraordinary dedication and passion with which she has significantly contributed to the innovation and development of radiology on a global level. Her tireless commitment and her far-sighted vision have not only elevated the standards of the discipline, but have also tangibly improved the quality of diagnostic procedures for millions of patients. His professional excellence and his pioneering spirit are an Italian pride and a beacon of inspiration for our Society.”

“I am honored and proud to receive this wonderful recognition”, commented Diana Bracco, thanking the president Andrea Giovagnoni and the president of the Congress Gianpaolo Carrafiello. “For me it is an emotion also for an emotional reason – he then added – on 10 November 1992, as part of the 35th Sirm national conference at the Carlo Felice Theater in Genoa, my father Cav. Lav. Fulvio Bracco received a similar recognition from the hands of the then president Carissimo Biagini. This medal therefore represents the seal of continuity of Bracco and our family’s commitment to radiology and innovation. Year after year, even in difficult times, we have never stopped investing with tenacity and trust, huge resources in research activities. And we have always been alongside Sirm in all its initiatives which have contributed to spreading the culture of prevention. This is also the mission of our company. A convergence of ideals which over time I have shared with the Presidents who have succeeded at the helm of the Company. Thank you again, on behalf of myself and the entire Bracco Group”.

This edition of the Sirm Congress was of particular importance for Bracco for another reason: during the scientific symposium Relaxivity and dose: are these the elements that make the difference in choosing a GBCA? moderated by Professor Evis Sala of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, which saw the intervention of Alessandro Furlan, Associate professor – Chief, Abdominal Imaging Division – Medical Director, Radiology Practice and Operational Excellence, Department of Radiology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center , an innovative contrast agent for MRI was presented. “This new contrast medium – stated Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice President and CEO of Bracco Imagin – represents a milestone for Bracco Imaging for the benefit of doctors but also and above all of patients”.