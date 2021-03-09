Poultry farms may opt out of premium products such as select eggs and brisket. Rosptitsesoyuz suggested that manufacturers concentrate on making cheaper products – broiler carcasses and C2 table eggs, that is, the most budgetary products. The organization gave such a recommendation to the companies in early March, Izvestia found out. The new tactic will help companies to maintain their own and consumer interests – to reduce the cost of manufacturing products and offer customers an inexpensive option.

Smaller and cheaper

Galina Bobyleva, general director of the organization, told Izvestia that Rospitsesoyuz recommended that producers concentrate on the production of more budgetary products, for example, broiler carcasses and C2 table eggs. The union sent this proposal to the companies at the beginning of March. Such an approach will allow taking into account the interests of two parties – producers and buyers, we are sure of Rospitsesoyuz. Factories will be able to reduce manufacturing costs, and consumers will receive goods at an acceptable and stable price.

“We recommended that poultry enterprises narrow down their assortment, which will allow them to reduce their production costs. First of all, for processing, – stressed Galina Bobyleva. – For now, companies should focus on manufacturing goods with lower added value.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

Thus, factories can refuse to manufacture deeply processed products, since they are more expensive. We are talking about goods that require companies to maximize their manufacturing costs – including brisket and thighs.

The assortment policy of producers is exclusively the prerogative of business and is determined by the market laws of supply and demand, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture told Izvestia. The ministry recalled that they have already developed new mechanisms to support the enterprises of the industry, which will allow maintaining the financial stability of companies, as well as stabilizing prices for poultry and eggs. Among them – an increase in the maximum limit on concessional short-term loans for enterprises of the poultry industry from 1 to 1.5 billion rubles per borrower, prolongation of concessional investment loans for up to 12 years to enterprises, and others.

Instead of freezing

Manufacturers of all food products have increased the cost of goods, manufacturers of poultry and eggs in this situation are no exception, Galina Bobyleva recalled. The first sign was the rise in the exchange rate. Since the manufacture of poultry products depends on imported components, the cost of production began to rise. In 2020, for poultry and eggs, it increased by 20-25% , but the manufacturers “kept” the selling price of the goods practically unchanged, they told Izvestia in the union earlier. In February, producer prices rose by an average of 6% versus January.

As Izvestia wrote, in February, retail chains and manufacturers informed the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture about an increase in the selling price of eggs and chicken meat. Retail was ready to take into account such changes and revise prices. The cost on the shelf was supposed to change smoothly, over time, the partners planned. But in early March, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov instructed the FAS to check the validity of the increase in prices for chicken and eggs. After that, some large producers and federal chains agreed to fix prices for a broiler carcass for three weeks.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Igor Zarembo

Poultry accounts for 46% of the total volume of sold meat resources, Galina Bobyleva noted. Under such conditions, fixing a single price “for everything at once” cannot be effective: manufacturers will under no circumstances be able to cover their costs.

Rosptitsesoyuz believes that a tactic in which companies will temporarily reduce their assortment is more profitable. Now there is no shortage of poultry products on the market, and in the future such a problem will not arise, the expert is sure. The government and the Ministry of Agriculture pay serious attention to this industry, and the measures already taken (for example, expanding state support) help stabilize the situation, added Galina Bobyleva.

Time for pork

The union’s recommendations are also conditioned by other reasons, Andrei Karpov, head of the Association of Retail Market Experts, told Izvestia. Manufacturers do not have time to meet the increased demand for chicken meat, the production of which is declining due to bird flu in some regions, the expert said. At the same time, the consumer should not seriously suffer: instead of ten types of chicken meat, there will be, for example, five on the shelf, he said. Moreover, these products can be replaced with turkey and pork for a while, added Andrey Karpov.

In two months, the problem with the shortage of poultry products on the market will be exhausted , the expert is sure. The chicken meat production cycle is 28 days and it will take two periods to relieve stress in the current environment, he added.

Photo: Depositphotos

The interim solution proposed by the union will indeed allow producers to reduce their costs, Igor Nikolaev, director of the Institute for Strategic Analysis of Financial and Accounting Consultants, told Izvestia. The problem will become less acute, which means that the cost of production can remain stable, he explained. This will help avoid freezing prices in the industry, the expert said.

However, buyers are interested not only in the cost of products, but also in their quality, noted Igor Nikolaev. This concept includes a wide range of products that will not be on the shelves, he added.

The proposed interim step is unlikely to allow in the long term to avoid an increase in prices for goods , the expert doubted. In the future, the government will find it increasingly difficult to curb prices, he is sure. According to Rosstat, in February inflation was 0.8%, and in January – 0.7%, Igor Nikolayev recalled. In recent years, at the end of winter, there was no such trend, the expert noted.

The government has been dealing with the problem of rising prices for socially important goods since the end of 2020. On December 16, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and business signed an agreement to stabilize the cost of sugar and sunflower oil: prices for them were fixed until April 1. On March 9, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to track the cost of goods and services. The Ministry of Economic Development, together with Rosstat and the Federal Antimonopoly Service, will constantly monitor and evaluate the dynamics of prices for consumer goods and services.