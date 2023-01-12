The Sirius Federal Territory has launched a new media – a magazine about unique projects and breakthrough technologies of the future, the organization’s press service reported.

As the press service of Sirius said, the new media provides educational and expert content at the intersection of science, technology, art, sports, human potential and urbanism.

The authors of the magazine talk about unique projects, breakthrough technologies, their development and practical application by young people, experts and teachers of Sirius for the development of Russia and strengthening its technological sovereignty, including taking into account sanctions and import substitution tasks.

Today is the time for the emergence of new heroes in the media, showing that we have a strong country and talented people, the time for stories about projects that unite generations based on the value of innovation, says Natalya Popova, First Deputy General Director of Innopraktika.

“And, in my opinion, the emergence of media projects like Sirius.Journal helps young people to express themselves and successfully integrate into the processes of the country’s economy. Thanks to the new media, the younger generation will be able to see that the path of scientific development is interesting and prestigious, that young scientists can be socially active and popular,” says Popova.

“Existing educational publications are mainly focused on the theoretical side of technological innovations, while in the field of art, sports and others they talk about what is happening today without forming an image of the future,” the press service noted.

Although it is the practical application of innovations, new practices and realistic trends that people are most interested in, they emphasized there. The uniqueness of “Sirius.Journal” is that its experts are practitioners themselves – famous scientists, teachers, outstanding musicians, athletes, coaches.

And, as the press service noted, according to preliminary market research conducted by Sirius before the launch of the media, about 70% of the Russians surveyed were interested in the idea of ​​creating a new media about science, technology, art and sports.

According to Nadezhda Papudoglo, publisher of the Internet media about education and upbringing of children Mel, popular science and educational media in Russia can be counted on the fingers.

“There are many reasons for this, but first of all, this is not an area where there is a lot of instant clickable content, but why do something that does not give a quick return on monetization? The second reason is that if producing such content is serious, and not at the level of “why pasta sticks”, it is difficult and time consuming. Sirius.Journal is just the media that fills this niche with high-quality evidence-based content, not limited to standard scientific content, but supplementing it with the topics of art, sports, urban development, and others,” Papudoglo specifies.

Sirius creates conditions for the identification and development of talents, their self-realization through participation in projects that are significant for the whole country, from research and innovation, such as the development of new drugs, to improving the quality of education in the regions and representing the interests of the country at international creative, sports and intellectual competitions. Many of the innovations that Sirius.Journal will write about are already being successfully implemented on the federal territory,” said Elena Shmeleva, Chairman of the Sirius Federal Territory Council.

Today, role models are largely set by pop culture.

“But the truth is that in our country there is a huge number of talented and outstanding people, including young musicians, athletes, scientists, engineers. They should become an example for the younger generation. They must be talked about in order to inspire others to develop and reach new heights. That should be the task of the media and Sirius. Journal, in particular,” said the Russian violinist, soloist of the Moscow Philharmonic, soloist of the St. Petersburg House of Music, teacher of the Moscow State Conservatory named after P.I. Tchaikovsky, Pavel Milyukov.

Sirius.Journal aims to broadcast to the public and explain in simple terms the complex issues of scientific and technological work carried out by scientists.

“This is important for scientists not only to feel public recognition of their work, but also to receive feedback from society. Learning from the media about new inventions, people often ask interesting questions in their letters, introduce them to the course of possible applications of scientific discoveries, talk about their relevance,” says Pavel Musienko, Professor, Head of the Laboratory of Neuroprosthetics at the Institute of Translational Biomedicine at St. Petersburg State University.

In December 2022, the Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy began its work on the Sirius federal territory. In the first days of its work, the academy hosted the Celestial Grace rhythmic gymnastics tournament, which took place within its walls from December 2 to 4.

Also in “Sirius” for the first time there was a New Year’s music festival. Festive concerts sounded until January 8. The guests of the festival were pleased with the live performance of immortal classics. The world-famous German conductor Justus Frantz performed in the park of science and art on one of the days of the musical festival.