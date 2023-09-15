The list of Italians from France is growing. After a few days of testing, Nice confirmed Salvatore Sirigu. The goalkeeper signs with the Côte d’Azur club coached by Farioli, until the end of the season, in the role of Bulka’s assistant, with the aim of keeping the competition high.

sirigu returns

—

For the Sardinian it is a return to Ligue 1 after his farewell to PSG in 2017. And the agreement with Nice was reached in the hours preceding the match against the Parisians this evening at the Parc des Princes. Sirigu will also be present at the stadium to greet his friend Verratti to whom PSG will pay homage, after his transfer to Al Arabi. The goalkeeper therefore found his team again after the injury to his left achilles tendon which kept him away from the pitch for a long time, from which he fully recovered also thanks to Fiorentina’s willingness to ensure him adequate assistance, despite the contractual separation.