Siri, the Apple Devices Assistant, answers the question of “when will Apple’s next event be” by saying that it will take place on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, despite the fact that the company has not yet made any official statement in this regard.

The information offered by Siri was revealed for the first time this Tuesday on the web MacRumors, which indicates that the wizard’s response says: “The special event is Tuesday, April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.. You can get all the details on Apple.com. “

Multiple sources of MacRumors have received this replica on iPhone, iPad, Mac and HomePod devices. According The Verge, if you click on the ‘link’ on the web, the standard Apple events page appears without any update on the event mentioned by Siri.

The alleged event would occur on the dates on which Bloomberg has reported that the company would intend to present two new iPad Pro models, and when the arrival of version 14.5 of iOS and iPadOS and the rumored AirTags is expected.

Siri’s last change

The latest version of the iOS operating system promises many changes to the company’s mobile devices. Among them will remove the female voice from Siri by default and allow the user to choose a male voice when you set up the wizard.

The iOS 14.5 beta version, which is expected imminently, includes news about the intelligent assistant, which will allow the user to establish from the first moment what type of voice he wants.

In this way, Apple removes the female voice by default, a change that is part of the Apple’s commitment to “diversity and inclusion”, as explained in a statement to TechCrunch.

Along with this change, Apple also introduced two new voices that will initially be available in English.

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant. (Photo: DPA)

Siri is an artificial intelligence (AI) with personal assistant functions available for Apple operating systems: iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Through voice commands, the popularly known “Hey Siri”, the user can search for information about the weather or movies, the address of the closest restaurant and even make a publication on Facebook.

The next iOS software update will also address Recalibrate the Battery of iPhone 11 Phones to troubleshoot download and performance issues, with a process that could take several weeks.

Users of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max devices, after updating to iOS 14.5 version, will be able to find a battery health system that will recalibrate the maximum capacity of this component and its maximum performance capacity.

