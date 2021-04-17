BACANTES. Euripides The mystery of Dionysus is contained in the ‘Bacchantes’, the most enigmatic and controversial drama of antiquity. A new translation sheds another light on the myth. Criticism of David Hernández de la Fuente

THE MIRRORS OF CERTAINTY. Siri Hustvedt Siri Hustvedt claims in a hard-read treatise the benefits of doubt in the face of experiments and theories. Criticism of Lola Galán

DISINFORMATION AND POLITICAL WAR. Thomas rid Thomas Rid traces a history of counter-information practices exercised by world powers since the Cold War. Criticism of Juan Luis Cebrián

RETURN THE VIEW BACK. Juan Gabriel Vasquez In “Going Back,” Juan Gabriel Vásquez signs with ductile prose an exploration by blood and fire of the delusions of political utopianism and moral totalitarianism. Criticism of Jordi Gracia

DARKNESS. Paul Kawczak Paul Kawczak makes his novel debut with ‘Tiniebla’, a powerful adventure story, a riveting portrait of colonial horror. Criticism of Juan Carlos Galindo