Et is difficult to say what Siri Hustvedt is not interested in. The American author has a PhD in literature and has built a second career in neuroscience. She travels to conventions and teaches psychiatry at Cornell University. Her essays, of which a new collection has now been published under the title “Mothers, Fathers and Perpetrators”, deal with philosophy, art, biology, psychoanalysis, true crime and literature. That’s a lot, and as interesting as much of what Hustvedt has to say is, the whole package seems oddly disjointed at times. You can tell by the fact that the title of the collection is unsuitable for many of the essays, the German even more so than the English “Mothers, Fathers, and Others”.

The breadth of Hustvedt’s knowledge is her great strength, she is indeed in some ways the ‘intellectual vagabond’ she describes herself as in one of these essays. In it, she describes the advantages of a broadly based interest that sets different topics in motion. For example, if you, as a humanities scholar, look at the natural sciences and question apparent certainties, it can be quite productive.