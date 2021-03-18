American writer Siri Hustvedt at her Brooklyn, New York home in September 2019. ALBA VIGARAY / EFE

Doubt, Simone Weil wrote, is the virtue of intelligence. And, adds Siri Hustvedt (Minnesota, age 66), a must. One must doubt everything that is established at all times, and especially that which has been studied and described by a tiny part of the planet, the one that could say of itself “I am a white guy, rich and with a sense of privilege, full of bursting testosterone and programmed for happiness, “and adding a” blame my genes “in case that’s a problem. The title of the last …