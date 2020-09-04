For the first time since reunification there is a nationwide warning day. The sirens wail on September 10th – but much more happens. All information at a glance.

In the event of major fires, terrorist attacks or others hazards the population must be warned as soon as possible.

The first nationwide warning day since the reunification takes place on September 10, 2020 instead of.

Test alarm using sirens, radio, television, apps – all information about the Warning day at a glance.

The sirens wail on September 10th – that’s behind the nationwide warning day 2020

Watch out – it’s getting loud! At the September 10, 2020 they cry all over Germany Sirens. Background is loud echo24.de * the first nationwide warning day since reunification. Also in Heilbronn will be at 11 a.m. Siren signal “One minute howling” – this warns him Disaster the population – raised. At 11.20 a.m. there is a short signal All clear to listen.

From now on the nationwide warning day take place annually on the second Thursday in September, as decided by the Conference of Interior Ministers. Before September 10th, it is recommended that friends and family members visit the Trial warning to point out.

Warning day on September 10, 2020: This is how the warning day works in Germany

Goal of the nationwide Warning days is to encourage the population for the topic “warning“to raise general awareness Trial warning sent to the so-called warning multipliers, which on Modular warning system (MoWaS) of the federal government. With the warning then various communication channels such as among others Radio and television stations, Online media of the daily newspapers or Warning apps – for example the App NINA – controlled.

As a result, warning apps will beep across Germany, radio stations will interrupt their programs and test warnings will appear on digital billboards. Sound in parallel Sirens and the alarms on loudspeaker trucks.

event Warning day 2020 date Thursday September 10th Time 11 clock

What do the siren signals mean on warning day 2020?

A one minute Howling of the Sirensthat swells up and down indicates an immediate danger down. The sirens are a supplement to the information media. The point is that the wailing sound of the sirens makes citizens aware of a particular situation. You should then use information media for further information.

A one minute Continuous tone means that there is no longer any acute danger. Audio examples are available from the Notes on warnings from the state of Baden-Württemberg.

We can hardly wait! The nationwide first warning day will take place in two weeks. Starting shot for the # Warntag2020 is on September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. @BBK_Bund All information about the # Warntag2020 can already be found on the website today https://t.co/IU8s62vmZg. pic.twitter.com/iRbjKCOuGb – Ministry of the Interior BW (@IMbawue) August 27, 2020

Sirens, warning apps, radio: why is there a nationwide warning day?

Natural events like that heat waves in 2018 and 2019, floods or heavy rain events, but also threats such as terrorist attacks such as in Halle and Hanau as well as the Corona pandemic, in the Baden-Württemberg for increasing numbers of infections* ensures have the meaning of Warning system elevated. At the same time, people in crisis situations mainly fall back on what they know and what they have already learned.

The nationwide Warning day and the Trial warning at the September 10, 2020 should help the people in Germany Warning messages and know the procedure in an emergency so that you can then act appropriately. In addition, it should also be shown which warning devices – i.e. sirens, warning apps, advertising space – are available. In addition, people should of course become aware of what the uniform siren signals sound like.

Citizens receive notifications in dangerous situations via the NINA warning app. © Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa

Warning day on September 10, 2020: A warning is issued against these dangers in an emergency

Nationwide will face different hazards warned such as large fires, storms, floods, bomb disposal, pollutant spills and others. In detail there are the following scenarios:

Natural hazards: Floods, floods, earthquakes. With some natural hazards there is enough time for advance warnings, but sometimes it happens very quickly.

Floods, floods, earthquakes. With some natural hazards there is enough time for advance warnings, but sometimes it happens very quickly. Dangerous weather conditions : If a weather situation becomes a danger, the authorities issue a warning. These can be severe thunderstorms and storms, but also tornadoes that can only be recognized a few minutes in advance.

: If a weather situation becomes a danger, the authorities issue a warning. These can be severe thunderstorms and storms, but also tornadoes that can only be recognized a few minutes in advance. Gun violence and attacks : Here, the warnings are primarily about protection recommendations. However, attacks can also be cyber attacks or manipulation of technological systems.

: Here, the warnings are primarily about protection recommendations. However, attacks can also be cyber attacks or manipulation of technological systems. Accidents in chemical plants : The German companies that process chemical substances have to meet many requirements. If, for example, harmful substances are released in an accident, the population is informed immediately in cooperation with the fire brigade.

: The German companies that process chemical substances have to meet many requirements. If, for example, harmful substances are released in an accident, the population is informed immediately in cooperation with the fire brigade. Pathogens : Bacteria, viruses, fungi or biological poisons can endanger people and animals. Here, too, warnings can be published in conjunction with recommendations for action.

: Bacteria, viruses, fungi or biological poisons can endanger people and animals. Here, too, warnings can be published in conjunction with recommendations for action. radioactivity : Radiation cannot be perceived by humans – and can still be life-threatening. In the event of accidents in nuclear power plants or attacks with nuclear weapons, radioactive radiation can be released.

: Radiation cannot be perceived by humans – and can still be life-threatening. In the event of accidents in nuclear power plants or attacks with nuclear weapons, radioactive radiation can be released. Fire: A fire is warned when residents need to protect themselves or even have to be evacuated.

The is organized nationwide warning day from the federal and state governments. The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) and the interior ministries of the federal states are responsible, at the municipal level the authorities responsible for disaster control. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen digital network

