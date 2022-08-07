Air raid sirens sounded in areas near Jerusalem. This was announced on Sunday, August 7, by the Israeli Army on its Twitter page.

No other details are given.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the UN Security Council would hold a meeting on August 8 because of the situation around the Gaza Strip. Five countries asked to hold a closed meeting of the UN Security Council because of the situation around the Gaza Strip: the United Arab Emirates, France, China, Ireland and Norway.

On August 6, the Israel Defense Forces reported that civilians, including children, were killed in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip due to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad (an organization banned in Russia).

Over the past two days, Islamic Jihad has fired more than 400 rockets into Israel.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, 24 people were killed and another 203 people were injured. Among the dead were six children and two women.

The Israeli army has announced that since August 5, it has been conducting Operation Dawn in the Gaza Strip against the Islamic Jihad group. An Israeli air strike neutralized Taysir al-Jabari, who commanded the military wing of the al-Quds Brigades in the northern part of the enclave.

Izvestia correspondent Elnar Bainazarov said that alarm signals were heard 20 km from the center of Tel Aviv in the suburbs of Bat Yam and Holon.

The conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated in early May last year. The Palestinians, as part of the peace process with Israel, demand that the future borders between the two sovereign states follow the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. They hope to create their own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and they want to make East Jerusalem their capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.