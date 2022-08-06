The Israeli army confirmed in a brief statement that the sirens sounded in Gush Dan, near Tel Aviv.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the “Islamic Jihad”, claimed responsibility for the rocket fire in a press statement.

And she explained in her statement, “As part of the Operation Unity of Yards, Al-Quds Brigades bombard Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Ashkelon and Sderot with large rocket barrages.”

Since Friday afternoon, Israel has confirmed that it targeted sites belonging to the “Islamic Jihad” movement, which killed 15 of its fighters, according to the Israeli army, while the Gaza authorities said that 15 people were killed, including a five-year-old girl, and 125 were wounded.

The IDF expects to continue bombing the Gaza Strip from the air for a week, noting Saturday that there are currently no talks about a ceasefire with Islamic Jihad.

AFP quoted an army spokesman as saying that the Israeli army was “preparing to continue the operation for a week… and no ceasefire negotiations are currently underway.”