Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that two residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital were bombed by Russian missiles.

Klitschko added that “the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down several Russian missiles over the capital.”

He continued, “Paramedics and rescue workers are on their way to the site of the bombing. The two buildings targeted by Russian missiles are located in the Pechersk region of Kyiv.”

The Ukrainian forces announced the operation of their air defenses in Chernihiv, Kiev, Odessa and a number of Ukrainian regions, in response to the Russian attack.

The Ukrainian presidential office commented on the Russian bombing with a statement saying: “Russia is responding to the Ukrainian President’s speech at the G-20 summit with a new missile attack on the capital.”

“Does anyone seriously believe that the Kremlin really wants peace?” the statement asked.

Zelensky’s speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky likened the retaking of Kherson to the Allied landings in France during World War II, saying that both marked a turning point on the road to eventual victory.

In his speech to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia via video link, Zelensky described Ukraine’s recapture of Kherson as “a reminder of the many battles of the past, which became turning points in the wars of the past.”

He stated that: “Like the day of the D-Day, the Allied landing in Normandy. It was not the turning point in the war against evil, but it did determine the whole course of events. That is exactly how we feel now.”

Lavrov: The conditions of the Ukrainians are unrealistic

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed, on Tuesday, in his speech at the G20 summit, the need to stop the “anti-Russian policy in the world.”

In his speech, Lavrov said: “We informed the attendees of the G20 summit of our concerns about biological activities on our borders,” adding that “there is a hybrid war that the West started from the moment the putschists in Ukraine came to power, and NATO got their hands on power in Kyiv.”

Regarding the solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Lavrov said: “We have always expressed our desire to reach a peaceful solution, and President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly expressed his support for the negotiations. The Ukrainians’ conditions for negotiation are unrealistic.”