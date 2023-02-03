Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across Ukraine on Friday, as a summit of European Union leaders with Ukraine’s president was scheduled to begin in the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received senior EU officials who brought to Kyiv pledges to support Ukraine “whatever it takes” but did not give the country, which is at war with Russia, quick approval to join the bloc.

Zelensky hosted European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, ahead of the first anniversary of the military operation in Ukraine.

“The European Union will support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people whatever it takes,” the three leaders said in a joint statement, a draft of which was seen by Reuters.