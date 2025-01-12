Landed and already with his first minutes on his legs with the Sevilla FC Rubén Vargas, another of the club’s priorities in this January market continues to be to give a twist to the forward. The team needs a goal, it requires more venom up front, as was confirmed again in the last home match against Valencia CF or in the embarrassing cup elimination against Almería to start 2025. Of course, to let in sooner you have to do hollow and in Nervión everyone knows that you have to find a destiny for Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigerian is on the exit ramp. He has not managed to adapt in the five months he has been in Nervión. It’s also obvious that he hasn’t gotten in shape in all that time. Your contribution is reduced to three goals in the Cup against non-professional rivals such as Las Rozas and Olot. Sevilla FC studies proposals and possibilities.

Beyond exotic destinations with the capacity to meet his salary and an operation of this caliber, Iheanacho continues to maintain a good profile in England, where he went through Manchester City and left a productive performance at Leicester for several seasons. From English territory they assure that there are polls for the Sevilla FC player from at least two teams in the Premier League.

It is specifically about Wolverhampton and Ipswich Townteams from the bottom of the table that would have made preliminary consultations to initially obtain the loan of Iheanacho, with a contract at Sevilla FC until 2026 plus another optional year. There is no doubt that a transfer would be ideal for the Nervionenses. Likewise, there are teams of the championship (English Second Division) interested in the striker.









At the moment, the player has not appeared so far in 2025. Before the last game against Valencia, Garcia Pimienta He explained that “Kelechi has some discomfort, which is what he had last week, because he couldn’t come to Almería. He should start training next week with the team, and that’s why he hasn’t trained.”