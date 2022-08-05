Moments Brasil compiled icons from July 28 to August 4; smiling and clapping occupy 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively

O Twitter Moments Brazil – curation of the social network that “highlights striking tweets”– released this friday (5.aug.2022) that the siren emoji was the most used in posts on Twitter about elections. The data correspond to the period from July 28 to August 4.

THE “smiling and crying face” and the emoji of “clap” occupy the 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, in publications about the electoral process.

The profile registered July 29 as the date that had the most posts about the 2022 lawsuit. On the day, Geraldo Alckmin was made official as deputy on Lula’s ticket and Bolsonaro attended the PL convention.

Here are the main topics linked to the elections: