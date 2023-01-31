Home page politics

From: Nadja Austel, Stefan Krieger, Lucas Maier

Split

The Ukraine war now lasts around eleven months. In Kyiv, the next major offensive from Russia is already expected. The news ticker.

Ammunition promised: Australia and France want to deliver thousands of projectiles.

Australia and France want to deliver thousands of projectiles. Offense expected: Jens Stoltenberg speaks of possible mobilization in Russia.

Jens Stoltenberg speaks of possible mobilization in Russia. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 1.45 p.m.: Air raid sirens went off across Ukraine on Tuesday after a MiG-31 fighter jet took off from Russia. That reports the Ukrainska Pravda. The sirens signal to the population that there is a risk of rocket hits, in which case a shelter should be sought or the two-wall rule should be followed. In the latter, people are supposed to keep two walls without windows between them and the street.

A Russian Air Force “MIG-31” fighter jet, photographed in 2018. © Vadim Savitsky / Imago Images

Earlier, Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said the rapid spread of air raid sirens in Ukraine indicated the risk of Kinzhal-type hypersonic missile attacks. Belaruski Hajunan independent Belarusian military monitoring medium, also reported on the launch of a radar plane and escort fighter in Belarus.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin and Medvedev rail against the West

+++ 11.50 a.m.: Dmitry Medvedev, Vladimir Putin’s longtime ally and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has boasted that the sanctions have had little impact on Russia’s economy. On Telegram he wrote:

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

“Enemy countries do not have the courage to admit that their hellish sanctions have failed miserably. They don’t work. The vast majority of industrial and consumer goods have been replaced by our own Russian brands and the missing ones by Asian brands. So everything is the same as always: the Americans make money from a humiliated Europe. Worn-out Europe endures and loses money.”

Medvedev went on to say that Russia will continue to use Western intellectual property “without licenses and without paying royalties for everything from films to industrial software.”

News in the Ukraine war: breakthrough of Russian troops unlikely

Update from Tuesday, January 31, 10:15 a.m.: According to British military experts, a major breakthrough by Russian troops in their aggressive war in Ukraine is currently unlikely. This emerged from the daily intelligence update from the Ministry of Defense in London on Tuesday.

According to this, Russian commanders are currently trying to advance into the Ukrainian-held part of Donetsk Oblast. “There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make local territorial gains in the area,” the statement said. However, a significant breakthrough is unlikely given insufficient uncommitted troops.

News about the Ukraine war: Next major offensive from Russia expected

First report from Tuesday, January 31, 2023: Kyiv – “Russian terror must lose everywhere and in every respect: both on the battlefield and insofar as not a single ruin remains in our country,” said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (January 30) the importance of a holistic victory.

The Ukraine war has been raging for around eleven months. On February 24, 2022, Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Last became the Debate about Western military aid dominated by main battle tank deliveries. Ukraine is now demanding fighter jets. the US President Joe Biden recently ruled out a delivery.

News about the Ukraine war: Artillery ammunition assured

Experts regard the Ukraine war as the most material-intensive since the Korean War. Just those Procurement of artillery ammunition is always a problem.

France and Australia now want to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition. According to the information, the delivery should involve several thousand 155 mm caliber projectiles, such as the German Press Agency (dpa) quoted the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

News in the Ukraine war: Russia seems to be preparing for an offensive

On the Russian side, ammunition problems also seem to be a problem. Nevertheless, experts continue to assume that an offensive is imminent.

NatoSecretary Jens Stoltenberg spoke on Monday (January 30), according to the Kyiv Independent that Russia “will potentially mobilize more than 200,000 personnel and continue to procure arms and ammunition through increased domestic production and partnerships with authoritarian states such as Iran and North Korea.” (editorial with agencies)