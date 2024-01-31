The Minister of Children and Youth, Sira Rego, admitted this Wednesday in Tenerife that the reception of unaccompanied migrant minors in the Canary Islands needs an “urgent response” and has opened the door to studying the regional Government's proposal to change the law to that the distribution of these young people by autonomous communities is mandatory. After meeting with the Canarian president, the nationalist Fernando Clavijo, the minister has detailed that there will be a meeting of both governments before the end of the first quarter of the year to see the possible “approaches” of the measure, given that there are several ministries involved.

Currently, the guardianship of these minors falls on the autonomous communities of arrival. The islands, as Clavijo explained on Monday, currently host about 5,500 children, 900 more since the beginning of the year. This situation has provoked protests from the Canary Islands Executive, which describes the situation as “unsustainable” and demands that the solidarity distribution of these minors throughout the Spanish territory be mandatory. To achieve this, the Ministry of Social Rights, Equality, Diversity and Youth has prepared a proposal that it sent last week to both the Government of Pedro Sánchez and the parliamentary groups. This Wednesday, Clavijo took advantage of the minister's visit to send her the document.

The minister, in any case, has stressed that the legislative modification is not sufficient on its own to address a “complex problem.” For this reason, she has repeatedly stressed the need for a “comprehensive strategy” that allows us to talk “not only about reception, but also about training and employability.” Therefore, a “comprehensive and structural action” must be undertaken so that reception resources are not “stressed”, human rights are respected and the “transition” of minors towards adulthood is guaranteed.

Clavijo described the meeting as “very fruitful.” In his statements he highlighted the “empathy” and “change in attitude” with his predecessor in office, Ione Belarra. Regarding the processing of the legislative reforms, the regional president has been in favor of the modification regarding minors being made via decree law that is later validated by Congress. This is, he stated, the fastest formula. To exemplify the urgency of this measure and the poor functioning of the current “solidarity model”, Clavijo explained that the 347 migrant minors agreed to be distributed in October “have not yet been able to leave” because only three autonomous communities – Madrid, Galicia and Aragón – have shown a willingness to welcome them.

The minister has trusted that the processing of these reforms – included in the investiture agreement signed between the PSOE and the Canarian Coalition – will not be blocked in the Lower House due to the current parliamentary tension between blocs. “Whoever is against the advancement of human rights and children will have to respond politically and say where they stand. We must be able to do it well, guarantee resources so that the places of arrival are not put under strain and, at the same time, the rights of everyone are guaranteed, regardless of their place of birth,” said Rego.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_