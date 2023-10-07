Mark Thompson, 66, was knighted by King Charles III last June “for his services to the media,” according to the official bulletin. That gives some idea of ​​his long and brilliant career, in which he transformed both the BBC and The New York Times. At retirement age, this Londoner with an Irish mother and British father received an offer that he could not refuse: take charge of CNN, the news channel par excellence, but mired in a crisis of identity, audience and results. Tomorrow, Monday, Thompson assumes all management and editorial power, as chief executive and responsible for content. He is called to revolutionize CNN, maintaining its essence, in a hostile environment. If there is anyone who has the credentials to achieve it, it is him.

That is the opinion of David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the group in which the chain is integrated. “There is no more experienced, respected or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are delighted that […] lead CNN Worldwide into the future,” he said when announcing his appointment.

Married to the writer Jane Blumberg, father of three children with whom he tried to watch Doctor Who whenever he could, Thompson studied at a Jesuit school and graduated in English from Oxford, where he already directed the university newspaper. At the BBC he went through the ranks: intern, reporter, producer and presenter, and was general director between 2004 and 2012. At that stage, he led the development of the first streaming service of a large network, expanded services for web and mobile, and supervised the most important coverage of the time.

When they offered him to be the CEO of The New York Times Company he said no. Then he began to think about the admiration he felt for the medium, he met with the board, with members of the family that controls the company, and they assured him that they were willing to support a radical change in management (and pay him very well).

Thompson was clear that the bet had to be digital subscriptions. When he arrived, he had just over half a million digital subscribers, growth seemed to be flattening and there were doubts about the audience’s willingness to pay. Thompson saw the medium not just as a news listing, but as a sophisticated cultural object. He was convinced that readers would pay for better-told news and stories.

It opted for quality and a diversified product, with real estate offers, a list of leisure, entertainment, hobbies, cooking, recommendations and podcast. And it changed the processes. The editorial team focused on their digital offering (even more so, for mobile phones), from which they extracted content for the printed newspaper, still a source of significant income.

And it benefited from two big audience draws. One, for the election of Donald Trump as president. The counterpower of the media in the face of lies and abuse became more relevant. The second, with the pandemic, thanks to a confined audience in need of quality information. In his almost eight years of management, digital subscribers multiplied by 10, up to 5.7 million, a trend that continued after his departure.

The medium entered a virtuous circle in which income allowed it to invest more in strengthening the editorial team, improving the product and attracting more subscriptions. “There is nothing that makes me more proud than the fact that our newsroom is substantially larger today than when I joined. The world needs journalism Times now more than ever”, he said in a conversation with a McKinsey partner as he left the newspaper.

In his stage of New York Times He was not in charge of the editorial direction, but he left his diagnosis of the world of news and politics in Speechless, published in 2016, where he anticipated some of the drifts that have been consolidated in recent years and that so dominate American news today. It addressed the 24-hour news cycle and how information vertigo prevented discussion of important issues. He explained how political rhetoric and the degradation of language have contributed to reinforcing populist discourse, with phenomena such as those of Donald Trump or Silvio Berlusconi.

Thompson will be fully immersed in that incessant news cycle at the head of CNN, just over a year before the US presidential elections. He does so at a time when the network has lost audience to Fox or CNBC, cable television fee income is declining due to the decline in subscribers and the advertising market is also suffering. Thompson already addressed a staff cut during his time at the BBC, but his profile is not that of an executive whose main mission is to control costs.

CNN also had a sweet moment during Donald Trump’s presidency, when its journalists asked the uncomfortable questions and did not agree with the millstones of the White House, irritating the conservative audience. In the new stage within Warner Bros Discovery, Zaslav wanted to bet on a more neutral and focused CNN, focused on information. In Chris Licht’s chaotic mandate, not only has he failed to regain a right-wing audience, but he has also lost some of the viewers who enjoyed a more combative approach.

Trained at the BBC, Thompson is prone to putting news first, but is aware that CNN faces an existential threat in an environment of “maximum disruption” in the media, as he acknowledged in his first message to staff: “We We face pressures from all directions: structural, political, cultural, of all kinds. There is no magic wand that I or anyone else can wave to make this disturbance go away. But what I can say is that where others see threats, I see opportunities, especially given the great CNN brand and the strength of its journalism,” he wrote.

