Sir David Chipperfield fell in love with Galicia more than 30 years ago. The award-winning London architect, Pritzker Prize winner 2023, chose the seaside village of Corrubedo (Ribeira-A Coruña) to enjoy the summers with his family. There he gave himself over to the pleasure of resting, where his children grew up. He fell fascinated by the mix of rawness and charm with which people live off the sea and the land in the Arousa estuary. He showed his secret paradise to select clients, to his friends. And he saw how while he was enjoying his romance, the monster of wild urbanism was devouring that Eden. The cut-and-paste chalets ate up the houses of traditional architecture. Roads and industrial estates swept away mountains and coastal landscapes. Parents and grandparents encouraged young people to leave and work in something else. “Everything that brought him here was being attacked, was being lost… And he wondered why,” recalls Galician Manuel Rodríguez, director of the RIA Foundation, the entity created by Chipperfield in Galicia to promote sustainable development and which has just opened its headquarters in Santiago de Compostela.

Rodríguez (As Pontes, 32 years old) has been working hand in hand with Chipperfield for eight years to answer this question and reverse the destruction. He graduated in Architecture in Barcelona and there he came into contact with the British architect. He began his investigations into Galicia in his studio in London and then moved to the Arousa estuary. In his first field exploration with testimonies from mayors, fishermen and businessmen, both discovered “clear logics” that linked social organisation and land use planning and explained what was happening. “We understood which processes had to be encouraged and which not,” says Rodríguez. “We are not talking about a secret formula, but about which dynamics should be favoured.” In 2017, the RIA Foundation was createda non-profit organization that wants to turn Galicia into an urban development benchmark in Europe.

Chipperfield sees Galicia as a privileged place to learn to be in harmony with nature in the world. In this land, “despite the low GDP,” he explains, “people consider that they have a good quality of life,” a fact that is “contradictory a priori” and that in his opinion should help to change things. Another advantage, the architect continues, is that its small size makes the “impact” of any action “seen quickly.” The foundation has been well received, he says: “The different levels of the Administration in Galicia, as well as the different agents and sectors of society, have always been welcoming of our activities, analysis, ideas and proposals.” Another favorable factor is that, despite the destructive actions of recent decades, the natural environment in Galicia “continues to be the basis of a way of life and an identity.” “One of the regrets of the Galicians is not having taken industrialization and modernization in time. “Now it is an advantage,” says Rodríguez about a community without large metropolises, where small property and almost artisanal agricultural and livestock production survive, and where the urban and the rural are mixed.

Chipperfield between Manuel Rodríguez, director of the foundation, and Rodrigo Antón Carrasquer, director of the David Chipperfield Architects office in Santiago. Oscar Corral

Chipperfield’s foundation has been researching and experimenting in its Galician laboratory for seven years. It already has some conclusions. It argues that climate change requires a transformation in the way in which administrations make decisions to act on the territory. More planning and participation of the affected population is necessary, its leaders maintain. It requires more time and work, but not necessarily more budget. “Solutions have to be agreed upon and the work must be monitored,” explains Rodríguez. “The process is long and complex, but it saves money, the investment is more efficient and people are happy.”

The foundation has completed several projects and has others underway. To redevelop the seafront of the parish of Palmeira, in the municipality of Ribeira, Chipperfield’s team spoke with all the groups and institutions with different responsibilities and interests in this port area and reached a consensus solution. In view of the competition that resulted in the design of the new headquarters of the CSIC Marine Research Institute in Vigo, they interviewed all the researchers who work there to find out about their routines and needs. Rodríguez explains that sharing with those affected what is intended to be done and collecting their proposals is “a guarantee of success”, even greater than hiring a brilliant architect: “Not only do people feel legitimised because they see that their opinion is important, but they also receive valuable information. The processes are thus more consensual, agile and successful.”

Chipperfield’s foundation advocates that the Administrations, including the smallest municipalities, should call for architectural competitions when they are going to act on the territory, even to build an industrial estate. The entity has joined forces with the MOP Foundation, created by the president of Inditex, Marta Ortega, to advise on the formulation of these competitions and on the monitoring of the projects that emerge from them. “The Administrations must trust more in planning” to face current challenges such as problems of access to housing, the deterioration of public spaces or the loss of productive land, claims Rodríguez.

Chipperfield is hopeful. He sees “a change in attitude towards sustainability and development” in society in general, “especially in the younger generations”. He cites some models that should be replicated throughout Galicia, from the mobility organisation already in place in Copenhagen, the wood products industry in Switzerland, waste management in Sweden, urban planning in Barcelona or the organisation of public space in Pontevedra. “RIA is trying to establish connections and collaborations with these initiatives, and Casa RIA will become an important tool for bringing together external and local knowledge”, he predicts.

An old sanatorium for reflection

The organisation has been working for years with a nomadic office that has occupied places as diverse as the Ribeira market, a municipal warehouse, Chipperfield’s house in Corrubedo and a social centre. Since this July it has enjoyed a brand new headquarters in the centre of Santiago called Casa RIA. A dazzling renovation has turned a former sanatorium and residence for nuns into a space for rethinking architecture and urban planning. It includes an exhibition hall and a 20-bed residence to accommodate and train researchers and students from academic institutions from around the world. In the building, which also houses the Santiago office of the David Chipperfield Architects architectural studio (the others are in London, Berlin, Milan and Shanghai), even food plays an essential role.

The Casa RIA canteen is run by chef Iago Pazos. In addition to feeding the foundation’s workers and researchers, it is open to the public with the aim of “being a practical example of the values” of the RIA Foundation, explains this “tavern keeper and storyteller.” Fifteen years ago he founded the Abastos 2.0 tavern in the Santiago market, with a menu that changes every day because it depends on what can be bought at its stalls. Then he saw that this was starting to be called local cuisine. “Through a piece of cake you can talk about land use planning and sustainability,” he says. “Through a tomato salad, the producer and the distances.”

Pazos also wants to combat the “deculturalization” of the kitchen by recovering traditional cooking, both in the recipes and in the aesthetics of the dish. As in architecture, he sees “a risk of losing tradition” in food: “The menus of colleagues are all the same: red tuna tartar with avocado of dubious origin, gyoza, ramen and bun bao. Nobody makes a Raia in caldeiradaa hake to Galician either tenreira with yellow potatoes”, Pazos explains. “Travelling cuisine is welcome. The problem is when someone does this trying to be contemporary, thinking that in order to be cool and to be successful you have to merge.”