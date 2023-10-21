Manchester United and England legend Bobby Charlton has died

Sir Bobby Charlton, legendary striker for Manchester United and the English national team, with whom he won a World Cup in 1966, the only one in England’s history, has died at the age of 86.

Considered as one of the strongest players in the history of football, as well as, by some, the strongest English player ever, in 1966, after becoming world champion with the English national team, he also won the Ballon d’Or.

Born in Ashington on 11 October 1937, Charlton, after starting to play for the East Northumberland schools, signed his first contract with Manchester United at just fifteen years of age, of which he would become a real icon.

He was one of the 21 survivors of the dramatic plane crash in Munich on 6 February 1958, in which 23 people died. In fact, on board the aircraft was the Manchester United team, together with some supporters and journalists.

Subsequently, as captain, he led the Red Devils to their first European Cup together with Denis Law and George Best, with whom he formed a legendary forward line.

The year before the victory with the club, Bobby Charlton became world champion with the English national team, the only world title won by the English, in the 1966 World Cup which was held in the United Kingdom.