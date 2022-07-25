Is the current record heat too dangerous to exercise? Not necessarily, but there are a few important things to keep in mind. Otherwise there may be serious consequences.

Cooling down is important, but not only that: Sport in the heat requires special measures. Image: dpa

WThere is probably no nation more shocked by the heat than the British. But not one who has so quickly converted their hunting hats into sun hats. My friend didn’t bring a hat with him on vacation. We went into a shop, a woman with straight bangs, white glasses and a floral skirt asked what he was looking for. “A baseball cap,” he replied. “Oh, don’t do baseball caps,” she said, holding out a pink flat cap. Everyone was safe outside. But nobody played sports. Was it really too hot?

“Anyone who does not play sports professionally should avoid sports above 30 or 35 degrees if possible,” says Hans-Georg Predel, university professor at the German Sports University in Cologne in the Institute for Cardiovascular Research and Sports Medicine. The body then has to work intensively to regulate the temperature: the blood vessels dilate and sweat is produced.