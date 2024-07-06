Sipoo | The quick action of bystanders prevented the motor boat from sinking after it collided with another boat

Sipoo|Two boats crashed in Sipoo on Friday evening. Bystanders rushed to help, says the Coast Guard.

Two motor boats bumped into Sipo in Gumbostrand on Friday. The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland informed about it message service in X late Friday night.

What was special about the case was that bystanders handled the rescue operations, the Sea Guard’s sea rescue director Hannes Suvilaakso tells.

“Apparently the event had been seen by bystanders on the cottage beach, and they immediately went to help from there,” he says.

Bystanders separated the collided boats from each other and towed them to shore with two boats.

“The boat that was the object of the collision was in such a terrible condition that it would have sunk in that place if it hadn’t been quickly towed to the shore,” says Suvilaakso.

First aid transported the driver of the other boat involved in the collision to further treatment, as he injured his chest and neck in the accident. The driver of the other boat was uninjured, although the boat was badly damaged.

The Coast Guard does not want to reveal the details of the accident in more detail, as the police are currently investigating the causes of the accident.

HS did not reach the Itä-Uusimaa police department to comment on the matter on Saturday evening.