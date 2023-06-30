Friday, June 30, 2023
Sipoo | The car sank into the sea in Sipoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in World Europe
The car spilled into the sea for an as yet unknown reason.

Sedan drowned in the sea during the boat launch in Sipoon Eriksnäs at half past ten in the evening on Thursday. The incident happened at the boat launch at the end of Eriksnäsintie.

The fire supervisor of the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service Ari Asovaara says that the car had gone into the water for an unknown reason. According to Asovaara, the car sank all the way to the bottom of the sea.

In a car there were no people, and no personal injuries resulted from the incident. Asovaara says that two older men were launching the boat. The car is a Mercedes-Benz estate car registered in the late 1990s.

The men called 911, and the rescue service dispatched one rescue unit and two divers.

“The car is intact, but when it has been underwater, I don’t know what will happen to it,” says Asovaara.

Aso danger says that similar tasks come to the rescue service from time to time.

“This was not a big operation. The diver attaches the tow truck’s cable to the car and the car is pulled up,” says Asovaara.

