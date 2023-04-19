Wednesday, April 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sipoo | The arc from the electric pole caused a wildfire and closed the road

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sipoo | The arc from the electric pole caused a wildfire and closed the road

A bird probably flew into the pole and caused the damage, says Jari Korhonen, the fire supervisor of the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service.

New Porvoontie in Sipoo at the Massby exit had to be temporarily closed on Tuesday evening when an electric pole was damaged.

“A bird had apparently flown into the separator of the electric pole”, says the fire supervisor of the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service Jari Korhonen.

An arc of light came from the damaged pole, which ignited a small wildfire next to it, says Korhonen. That’s why the road was closed to traffic as a precaution, while the rescue service waited for the power plant to arrive.

After half past eleven in the evening, the fire had been extinguished and the road opened to traffic.

#Sipoo #arc #electric #pole #caused #wildfire #closed #road

See also  Comment | The immeasurable destruction in Brazil's center of power is due to Bolsonaro's lies
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ortega withdraws the placet to the ambassador of the European Union in Nicaragua in retaliation for remembering the April massacre

Ortega withdraws the placet to the ambassador of the European Union in Nicaragua in retaliation for remembering the April massacre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result