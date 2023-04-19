Sipoo | The arc from the electric pole caused a wildfire and closed the road

A bird probably flew into the pole and caused the damage, says Jari Korhonen, the fire supervisor of the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service.

New Porvoontie in Sipoo at the Massby exit had to be temporarily closed on Tuesday evening when an electric pole was damaged.

“A bird had apparently flown into the separator of the electric pole”, says the fire supervisor of the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service Jari Korhonen.

An arc of light came from the damaged pole, which ignited a small wildfire next to it, says Korhonen. That’s why the road was closed to traffic as a precaution, while the rescue service waited for the power plant to arrive.

After half past eleven in the evening, the fire had been extinguished and the road opened to traffic.