Sipoo | One was seriously injured in a run-out in Sipoo

Keravantie was cut off between Brobölentie and Vanhan Kuninkaantie due to the outage.

One a person was seriously injured when a car ran out in Sipoo, says the Itä-Uudenmaa rescue service.

According to the police, the accident happened around five in the morning. The driver of the car drove out at high speed and crashed into a lamp post.

The driver was seriously injured in the accident. The rescue service removed him from the car and he was transported to the hospital.

In an accident there were no other participants or eyewitnesses. Based on preliminary information from the police, the driver lost control of his car at the time of the accident and skidded off the road. The police are investigating the reasons that led to the accident.

Keravantie was completely closed in the morning between Brobölentie and Vanhan Kuninkaantie during the clearing work.