As is known, the new version of the subscription service will be launched in June of this year PlayStation Pluswhich consists of a total of three different levels with related contents.

The level Premium of the new PlayStation Plus includes, among other things, an extensive library of numerous PlayStation classics. As South Korea’s current age ratings indicate, the various titles Siphon Filter offered on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 could be among the classic titles on offer.

In total there are four games rated by age: Siphon Filter, Siphon Filter 2, Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror, Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow. The first Siphon Filter was launched for PS1, just like its successor Siphon Filter 2. However, Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror and Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow were released for PSP.

According to leakers and insiders at Oops Leak, the spiritual successor to Siphon Filter is currently in development under the codename “Project Propaganda” at Sony Bend Studio. Currently the Twitter account information has not yet been confirmed.

Source: Eurogamer