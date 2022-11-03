A couple of interesting titles have resurfaced as a surprise classified in Koreaat the local authority for the registration of videogame products: it is Siphon Filter 3 which is intended for PS5 and PS4 e Ghost Trick Capcom, which suggests their possible return to the market.

Obviously, in both cases it is not certain that the introduction of the titles in the catalog of the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has to do with an actual release of products on the market, as always, but it still represents an interesting clue about one of them. possible appearance.

Siphon Filter 3, registered for PS4 and PS5could easily refer to an introduction of the game in question in the catalog of classics of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

On the other hand, the Bend Studio series is among the most anticipated in the catalog in question and its arrival is highly probable.

The question of Ghost Trick is more complicated: the Capcom game is a real pearl originally released in 2010 on the Nintendo DS and then later re-proposed also on the App Store for iOS devices. Is there a possible return expected for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, perhaps in an updated version for modern platforms? We hope so, considering the value of the original, which has remained one of the most interesting puzzle adventures to come out on the prolific Nintendo handheld console.