Sometimes the Korean age rating system helped us learn about the existence of certain video games before they were officially announced. Well, everything points to the same thing happening to a couple of games whose original titles hit stores many, many years ago: Siphon Filter 3 and Ghost Trick.

The first of these was developed by Bend Studio and was originally released for the first PlayStation over 20 years ago. In this case it was recorded for PS4 and PS5, which suggests that it could be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog shortly, as has been the case with the classic Siphon Filter and Siphon Filter 2.

For its part, Ghost Trick could be the return of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, which went on sale in early 2011 for the Nintendo DS. Later it also arrived on mobile devices with an iOS version, but since then we have no more news of this game or a possible sequel.

The name of Gamepia, or the company that deals with the distribution of Capcom games, also appears in the Korean register, as will happen next year with the remake of Resident Evil 4. We just have to wait for a possible announcement about it.

