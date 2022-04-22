The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea, or theSouth Korean classification bodyadded to their database Siphon Filter, Siphon Filter 2, Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror and Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow for platforms PS5 and PS4.

Siphon Filter is a series made by Sony Bend Studio. The first chapter was released on PlayStation in 1999, followed by Siphon Filter 2 in 2000. Dark Mirror and Logan’s Shadow, on the other hand, were released respectively in 2006 and 2007. In the database of the Korean classification body, Siphon Filter 3 is missing. , The Omega Strain and the multiplayer spin-off Combat Ops.

Siphon Filter series games rated for PS5 and PS4 by the Korean rating board

The classification of the Korean rating board would seem to suggest that the aforementioned games will be included in the catalog of old glories PSX, PlayStation 2 and PSP of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, which will be available during the summer at a price of 16.99 euros per month. Less likely, however, a collection with remastered versions, but never say never.

Obviously these are only suppositions, to know the truth we just have to wait for a possible official announcement from Sony PlayStation.

In the meantime, what do you think? Would you be interested in replaying or discovering the Siphon Filter series thanks to PlayStation Plus Premium? Let us know in the comments.