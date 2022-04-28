Exchange of words between the Roma coach and the English coach at the end of the match at the “King Power Stadium” which ended in a draw
During Brendan’s usual post-match Leicester-Roma interview Rodgers there was a nice curtain between the English coach and José Mourinho. The Roma coach “invaded” Rodgers’ interview and exclaimed the nice phrase: “He gave me the best wine there is“. The Leicester manager replies:”It also cost me a lot“.
April 29, 2022 (change April 28, 2022 | 23:28)
