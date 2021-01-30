Peace for a handful of coins. Thus was signed the treaty that ended the war with the great Sioux nation and allowed the passage from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains of the West, an essential route for the colonization of the last American frontier. “But as soon as gold was found in the Black Hills, the government violated the treaties and Congress enacted statutes that seized vast areas of land from our reserves,” four chiefs of the seven surviving tribes reminded Joe Biden this week. Dakotas.

The gold rush is over. That of black gold still clouds “the absolute and unflappable use” that the Treaty of Fort Laramie promised to the Indian nation. The construction of oil pipelines that cross their lands has been a new path of tears for the indigenous people in the last decade, always to the back and forth of executive orders that make and undo their destiny. The last one came on the 20th, when Biden inaugurated his mandate with 17 executive orders, among which he reversed the one proclaimed by Donald Trump on his first day to bring the Keystone XL project back to life, which Barack Obama suspended in 2016 after protests in the Standing Rock reservation, for “not serving the national interests” of the US, concluded.

Each of these victories had come on the back of the Protectors of Water, who stood as defenders of life that flows through rivers and springs, threatened by seeps from the world’s most polluting oil: that of the tar sands. From the Canadian province of Alberta to the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the oil arteries with thousands of capillaries that open into the aquifers at the slightest accident have forced the Indians to put themselves on the warpath. The Cheyenne, the Arapahoes, the Crows and all the tribes now integrated with the Sioux have invoked the spirits of Mad Horse and Sitting Bull to shriek around the white man of Washington and demand that he keep his promises.

The time has changed. They no longer surround the stage with their horses, but instead send YouTube videos to the networks. “Thokata Hé Miyé” begins the one recorded for him this week. “My name is the future,” says the galloping voice of a horse crossing the snowy plateau. And time, until Standing Rock in 2016. “That’s where it all started. Thousands came from all over to protect our river. We arrived with prayers but they brought weapons. History repeats itself and we tend to forget it.

The Texas company Energy Transfer Partners that was building the pipeline through sacred burial sites and under the waters of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, responded to the sit-ins with private militias, rubber bullets and fighting dogs, which in September of that year they took the meat of the protesters between their teeth. In October they were confronted with military equipment. In November ice water cannons were fired at them in the snow. About a thousand were detained, but more kept coming. Before #MeToo or #Black Lives Matter triumphed on social media, #NoDAPL did, although it was less universal.

The protests that sparked legislative action in six states were reminiscent of the civil rights protests of the 1960s. They inspired an entire generation of politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Deb Haaland, the Native American from New Mexico who, before she was a congresswoman, cooked tortillas with chili in the Standing Rock camps. Today she sits to Biden’s right as his Home Secretary. She is the best guarantee that the president will hear the cries of his people, although for now he has resisted the ultimatum.

On the day of the inauguration, the four Sioux chiefs gave him ten days to close the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), which was built with Trump’s approval and through which black gold continues to flow without permission and against the judge’s opinion. James Boasberg, who last April gave the company 30 days to shut it down. Appeals have kept him alive, but the case was confirmed this week at the judge’s table, who will hold a hearing on February 10 to see what environmental review the company offers.

The indigenous people have celebrated that Biden revokes the permit to the Canadian Keystone XL, but they do not want it to end there, but rather to close the DAP, Minnesota Line 3 and all the energy works that put the health of the aquifers at risk. Furthermore, Jade Begay, director of Climate Justice of the NDFN Collective, sets the goal of ending all public tenders for the drilling of land and aquifers for energy purposes, which currently generate a quarter of the annual production of gas and oil, but also 500 million tons of greenhouse gases. Biden has already proclaimed a 60-day moratorium and plans to announce a plan that will protect millions of acres through 2030.

“Water is more than a resource, it is sacred, it connects all of nature and sustains life,” Judge David Tatel concurred this week, citing the president of the Standing Rock Reserve Dave Archambault, who brought the case to the Council of Human Rights of the UN. The white man also desecrated it last century by flooding their lands with a levee in Lake Oahe and forcing hundreds of families to leave their homes. «They took the most productive lands of the Cheyenne River and Standing Rock reserves, which supplied 90% of the wood, served as habitat for game animals, fruits of the forest and plants essential for the ceremonies and the diet of the tribe », They still regret. “The Oahe Reservoir destroyed more Indian land than any other public project in US history.”

An oil spill could mark another milestone. “It is time for the US to fulfill the promises it made in the treaties and stop illegally trespassing on our lands and waters,” they claim to Biden in the letter. “You May Be On The Right Side Of The Story: Close The Dakota Pipeline Now”.