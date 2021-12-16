Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

With the conclusion of the first day of the World Swimming Championships for short distances, hosted by Abu Dhabi, 7 champions were crowned with gold at the Etihad Arena, which dazzled the audience and followers around the world with its leading facilities.

In the men’s 400-meter freestyle final, Austrian swimmer Felix Oboi, 25, won the gold medal, and cut the race in 3:35.92 minutes, achieving the best achievement in his career, during which he achieved silver at the European Swimming Championships in 2018, while Lithuanian swimmer Danas Rappi finished Secondly, trailing his rival by 0.33 seconds, followed by Swiss Antonio Dakovic, who finished third with a time of 3:36.83 minutes, just less than a second behind the leader.

Siobhan Bernadette of Hong Kong won the women’s 200-meter freestyle gold with a record time of 1:50.31 minutes, while Canadian swimmer Rebecca Smith came in second place (1:52.24 minutes), and Paige Maddy of America took third place (1:53.01 minutes).

Sioban won two silver medals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo for the 100-meter freestyle and the 200-meter freestyle, and the world record for the women’s 200-meter freestyle was set in 2017 by the Swedish swimmer Sarah Sustrom, by passing the race distance in 1:50.43 minutes.

The men’s 200-meter butterfly final caught the breath of the spectators, as Italian swimmer Alberto Razzetti won first place, after dominating the race, which he completed in a time of 1:49.06 minutes, while Swiss Nezi Ponte and South African Chad Le Clos took second and third places On the standings, by less than eight tenths of a second from the first place holder.

In the women’s 400-meter individual medley final, Canadian Tessa Sebloka won the first place with a time of 4:25.55, recording a strong return after falling to third place during the first 100 metres, surpassing each of Ireland’s Ellen Walsh and American Melanie Margalis, who finished second. And the third.

As for the men’s 200-meter medley swimming final, Daya Seto won first place (1:51.15 minutes), for the 27-year-old Japanese to raise his score to 13 medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze), while American Carson Foster came second. With a time of 1:51.35 minutes.

The first day’s competitions concluded with the relay races 4 in 100 meters for both men and women. The Russian team won the men’s gold in a time of 3:03.45 minutes, while the Italian and American teams finished second and third by 0.16 and 1.97 seconds, respectively.

The conclusion of the women’s relay was held, which entertained the audience throughout its four rounds and witnessed a close competition, after which the American and Canadian teams shared the first place after passing the race distance in a time of 3:28.52 minutes.

The events and competitions of the World Swimming Championships will continue over the next five days, and on Friday will see the relay finals of 4 in 50 meters freestyle for women, 100 meters backstroke for men, 200 meters butterfly for women, 100 meters breaststroke for men, 50 meters breaststroke for men, and 200 meters freestyle for men Men’s 100m backstroke, 4x50m mixed relay.

The men’s and women’s 10km open water swimming world cup marathon finals saw Germany dominate the men’s and women’s titles.

Swimmer Florian Willbrook took first place in the men’s FINA World Cup marathon, having crossed the 10 km race in a time of 1:48:09.40 hours, ahead of 2.6 seconds over second place Italian Domenico Asarinza, who came second, while the swimmer came Hungarian Kristof Rasovsky is third, with a time of 1:48:23.6 hours.

Swimming, Leonie Beck, won the women’s gold with a time of 1:58:17.00 hours, ahead of veteran Brazilian swimmer Ana Marcela as she finished second with a time of 1:58:19.30 hours, while Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rovendal won the bronze in the race with a time of 1: 58:22.10 hours.

Hungarian swimmer Christoph Rasovsky secured the World Marathon Swimming Championships with a score of 2,250 points, while French Marc-Antoine Olivier came second with 2,400 points, and Germany’s Niklas Frake third with 1,650 points.

Beck took control of the race, relying on a strategy of regressing during the initial stages and returning strongly during the last stages of the race, surpassing the Brazilian swimmer, who won the gold in the Tokyo Olympics, by two seconds.

With the beginning of the last stage of the race, the Dutch swimmer was the leader in the race, in front of seven swimmers chasing her at a close distance, and then it seemed to be imposing pressure on the leader until she reached her side, and with 1500 meters of the race remaining, Beck began a rapid rise to the front and snatched the marathon gold in last moments.